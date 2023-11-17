Files found in St Conal’s Hospital not from hospital flood – PRO Friends of LUH confirms

Claims patient files found in St Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny were ones that had been transferred to the abandoned building in the aftermath of the flooding of Letterkenny University Hospital in 2013 have been refuted.

A video was circulated on social media this week by a man who had gained access to St Conal’s Hospital and revealed thousands of patient files and scans had been dumped in the building.

The PRO of the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, Paddy Rooney, confirmed on the Nine till Noon Show that all patient files damaged in the hospital flood were destroyed: