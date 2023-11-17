Former Stormont Finance Minister says regional balance must be a priority

Former Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy says promoting regional balance a priority for Sinn Féin in a new Executive.

Mr Murphy, who is the Sinn Fein Economy Spokesperson in the North was addressing a business briefing in Donegal this morning.

Speaking after meeting with local businesses at a cross border event in Burt this morning, the former Stormont Finance Minister said in a new executive, will focus on the economy, prioritising regional balance and working in partnership with local councils, local business, and communities to maximise the potential of the all-Ireland economy.

Mr Murphy said that means completing the A5 road, expanding Magee University, supporting the City of Derry Airport and delivering a first-class rail service.

He told the gathering that fresh leadership in the Department for Economy would have a transformative impact for Derry and the north west.

He added Invest NI’s local presence needs to be much stronger in the North West, with more finance, more staffing, and clear and meaningful targets that must be delivered on.