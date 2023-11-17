Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four All Stars for Ulster Champions Derry

Photo Derry GAA

Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton has become the oldest player to win an All Star.

The 42-year old was among five members of the All Ireland-winning side to be named on the team of the year.

He’s joined by Michael Fitzsimons, James McCarthy, Brian Fenton and Colm Basquel.

Beaten finalists Kerry have Tom O’Sullivan, Paudie Clifford, Sean O’Shea and David Clifford in the team.

Derry also have four representatives – Conor McCluskey, Gareth McKinless, Brendan Rodgers and Shane McGuigan.

Completing the team are Monaghan’s Conor McCarthy, and Roscommon’s Enda Smith.

David Clifford was named Footballer of the Year and  Aaron Gillane won Hurler of the Year.

