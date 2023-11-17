Garda investigation underway into allegations of corruption within Council

A Garda investigation is continuing into allegations of corruption within Donegal County Council.

Councillor Frank McBrearty made allegations of corruption by the Council in relation to the purchase of properties in Buncrana.

Five houses, some of which were found to have deleterious materials in their blocks were purchased by Donegal County Council in An Crannla estate, Buncrana in March 2021.

Allegations of corruption relating to the purchase of these properties were later made by Councillor Frank McBrearty.

In a statement, the Council says having fully investigated the matter it found no evidence to support the allegations.

An extensive inquiry and report carried out by independent auditors BDO last year found there to be no evidence of corruption in Donegal County Council’s purchase of the homes.

In a statement, the local authority confirmed that Gardaí are now investigating the corruption complaints and they are cooperating fully with Gardai.

The Council expects to be vindicated in due course.

A spokesperson says no further statement will be made on the matter so as not to interfere with the Garda investigation.

Full Statement from Donegal County Council:

The Council can confirm that Cllr Frank McBrearty has made allegations of corruption within Donegal County Council in relation to the purchase of five houses in Buncrana, Co. Donegal by Donegal County Council in March 2021.

Donegal County Council, having fully investigated the matter found no evidence to support these allegations. Furthermore, these allegations have been the subject of an extensive inquiry and Report by BDO, a large independent firm of auditors and accountants, who have exonerated both Council and staff. The Gardaí are now investigating these complaints as they must.

The Council is cooperating fully with the Gardai and expects to be vindicated in due course. It does not propose to make any further statement or answer any further questions on the matter so as not to interfere with the Garda investigation.