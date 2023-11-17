Health and Social Care Recruitment Fair in Buncrana next week

A Health and Social Care Recruitment and Education Fair will take place in Buncrana on Tuesday of next week.

Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo

HSE employment opportunities to be on show at a recruitment and education fair

A HSE Health and Social Care Recruitment and Education Fair, the first of its kind, will be held in Inishowen this month.

The fair will showcase numerous opportunities that are available within the HSE locally from entry level positions to more professional roles and will take place in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Tuesday 21st November from 10 am until 2 pm.

Importantly, it will also present the various educational and training pathways which are available for people to get into the growing health and social care sector in Inishowen.

The fair, which is being run by Inishowen Development Partnership in collaboration with the HSE, will feature representatives from the home help sector, social work, speech and language therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, dietetics and much more.

Maria Ferguson, Head of HR Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo (CH CDLMS) said, “The fair will showcase the diverse range of opportunities available in the HSE including roles in physiotherapy, occupational therapy, nursing, transport, catering, healthcare assistants, general operatives, home helps, domestic services, multi-tasks assistants, amongst others.

“This is the first fair like this we have run and we hope that it will address some of the challenges we have had reaching out to potential recruits. We are grateful to Inishowen Development Partnership for getting on board with us as their experience on the ground has been imperative.”

As well as the recruitment aspect of the fair there will be representatives from all the major educational institutions in the North West, including ATU Letterkenny, Ulster University, Donegal ETB and the North West Regional Collage Derry.

Attendees will also have the chance to hear first-hand from experienced HSE employees on the benefits of working for the Health Service Executive and hear how they became involved with the organisation.

Sinead McDaid, Team Lead for IDP in Buncrana, said IDP is delighted to be collaborating with the HSE to bring the Health and Social Care Recruitment and Education Fair to Inishowen.

“Our work in IDP is very much client based so we are aware of the skills in our community, the demand that is out there and the needs that are on the ground,” said Sinead.

“Through our meetings with the HSE we are aware of the opportunities they have here in Inishowen – skilled and unskilled roles, with training also available for those who require it.”

Senior students from Inishowen’s five secondary schools will also be in attendance to inform them of educational possibilities and to hear about the various career options ahead of key UCAS and CAO deadlines.

The Health and Social Care Recruitment and Education Fair is open to everyone and no booking is necessary.

Just come along to the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana between 10 am and 2 pm on Tuesday 21st November.