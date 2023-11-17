Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Security alert ongoing in Co Derry

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Leckagh Drive area of Magherafelt in County Derry.

A number of homes have been evacuated according to the PSNI.

Road users are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Co Derry

17 November 2023
stconalsbuilding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Files found in St Conal’s Hospital not from hospital flood – PRO Friends of LUH confirms

17 November 2023
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Garda investigation underway into allegations of corruption within Council

17 November 2023
troy gallagher
News, Top Stories

Troy Gallagher to be awarded Freedom of London

17 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Co Derry

17 November 2023
stconalsbuilding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Files found in St Conal’s Hospital not from hospital flood – PRO Friends of LUH confirms

17 November 2023
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Garda investigation underway into allegations of corruption within Council

17 November 2023
troy gallagher
News, Top Stories

Troy Gallagher to be awarded Freedom of London

17 November 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder of police officers in Strabane released

17 November 2023
school back to school education (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour says Government has to accept staff shortage problems in schools

17 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube