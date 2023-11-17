Security alert ongoing in Co Derry

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Leckagh Drive area of Magherafelt in County Derry.
A number of homes have been evacuated according to the PSNI.
Road users are asked to avoid the area at this time.
