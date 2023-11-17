Ward, McGivern and Boyle fight ready for Rumble in the Hills

Big time boxing returns to Donegal on Saturday night with the Rumble in the Hills at the Aura Complex in Letterkenny.

The main event of the Elite Sheer Promotions show is the Irish homecoming for World and European Amateur medalist Joe Ward (9-1).

The Westmeath native takes on Prince Oko Nartey (11-1) over eight rounds at light heavyweight. The Ghana fighter arrives in Ireland having secured ten of his eleven victories inside the distance.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke with Joe Ward at Friday’s weigh-in which took place at the Letterkenny Shopping Centre, Mighty Joe is excited about his homecoming.

James McGivern will look to take the BUI Lightweight Celtic title on Saturday.

The Belfast man is confident of a win over Josh Sandford in Letterkenny.

Donegal’s Danny Boyle will look to take a third professional win this weekend. The London based Dungloe man said it was an easy decision to agree a link up with Elite Sheer Promotions.

The last time professional boxing was in the county was October 2010 when Paul McCloskey defended his European title at the Aura beating Barry Morrison.

The Dungiven light welterweight was at the weigh-in and told Oisin Kelly that it’s fantastic that boxing is back in the north west.