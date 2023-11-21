Dail told dermatology service pressure at SUH will impact NW patient survival rates

The government is being urged to take urgent action to address a serious crisis in dermatology services in the North West.

Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin has told the Dail that a year ago. Sligo University Hospital based consultant Dermatologist Dr Dermot McKenna was warning of excessive delays and cancellations because of understaffing in his department.

Now, she says, an expected influx of new patients from Donegal is going to put more pressure on the service, and that could impact survival rates………..