Dail told dermatology service pressure at SUH will impact NW patient survival rates

The government is being urged to take urgent action to address a serious crisis in dermatology services in the North West.

Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin has told the Dail that a year ago. Sligo University Hospital based consultant Dermatologist Dr Dermot McKenna was warning of excessive delays and cancellations because of understaffing in his department.

Now, she says, an expected influx of new patients from Donegal is going to put more pressure on the service, and that could impact survival rates………..

Screenshot 2023-11-20 181924
News, Top Stories

Eastwood seeks assurances on the dualling of the A6 at Drumahoe

21 November 2023
sligo regional hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told dermatology service pressure at SUH will impact NW patient survival rates

21 November 2023
Cranford Boil Notice
Top Stories, News

Boil Water notice on Cranford supply lifted with immediate effect

20 November 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Monday November 20th

20 November 2023
