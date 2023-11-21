Donnelly urged to listen to GPs and consultants when he visits LUH on Friday

The Health Minister has been told that Letterkenny University Hospital is underfunded by 45 million euro, receiving 25% less than is needed to meet the facility’s needs.

Speaking during a debate on a Sinn Fein motion calling for the abandonment of plans for a health recruitment freeze, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainnn said the underfunding has also had an impact on staffing and bed numbers.

He urged Minister Stephen Donnelly to pay very close attention to what he’s told when he meets with GPs and consultants at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday……