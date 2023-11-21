Eastwood seeks assurances on the dualling of the A6 at Drumahoe

SDLP Leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has sought an urgent update from the British Government and Department for Infrastructure on the current status of the A6 Phase 2 at Drumahoe.

The project has encountered a number of delays, with Mr Eastwood saying clarity on when the road will be finished.

The dualling of the A6 Derry to Dungiven was vested in 2017, but has been plagued with delays, particularly at Drumahoe on the outskirts of Derry City.

Now, Colm Eastwood says he’s been contacted by people in Drumahoe and the surrounding area, seeking clarity on the future of this work and when they can expect it to be completed.

With ongoing traffic congestion and fears of possible air pollution, he says many people are rightly concerned that this stage of the A6 has been shelved indefinitely because of the lack of an Executive in Stormont, leaving residents in the area in limbo.

He’s seeking urgent updates from the Northern Secretary and Department for Infrastructure, saying this project is vitally important to this area to improve the quality of the road, increase road safety and boost transport links, particularly between Derry and Belfast.