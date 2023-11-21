Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Families of Troubles victims to oppose British Government’s Troubles Act

A landmark legal challenge will be brought today by the families of several victims of the Troubles opposed to the British Government’s Troubles Act.

The legislation offers a conditional amnesty to those accused of killings during the period and it will also stop any new Troubles-era court cases and inquests being held.

Those opposed to the legislation say it will remove their access to justice.

Gráinne Teggart is the Northern Ireland Deputy Director of Amnesty International UK.

She says today’s case is about doing what’s right for those impacted by the Troubles:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

we no barriers
News, Top Stories

€493,826 awarded to two Donegal organisations

21 November 2023
lough swilly lifeboat
News, Top Stories

Three rescued following boat capsizing on Lough Swilly

21 November 2023
mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposals for Mental Health seminar in Letterkenny

21 November 2023
court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families of Troubles victims to oppose British Government’s Troubles Act

21 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

we no barriers
News, Top Stories

€493,826 awarded to two Donegal organisations

21 November 2023
lough swilly lifeboat
News, Top Stories

Three rescued following boat capsizing on Lough Swilly

21 November 2023
mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposals for Mental Health seminar in Letterkenny

21 November 2023
court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families of Troubles victims to oppose British Government’s Troubles Act

21 November 2023
Screenshot 2023-11-20 181924
News, Top Stories

Eastwood seeks assurances on the dualling of the A6 at Drumahoe

21 November 2023
sligo regional hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told dermatology service pressure at SUH will impact NW patient survival rates

21 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube