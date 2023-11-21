Families of Troubles victims to oppose British Government’s Troubles Act

A landmark legal challenge will be brought today by the families of several victims of the Troubles opposed to the British Government’s Troubles Act.

The legislation offers a conditional amnesty to those accused of killings during the period and it will also stop any new Troubles-era court cases and inquests being held.

Those opposed to the legislation say it will remove their access to justice.

Gráinne Teggart is the Northern Ireland Deputy Director of Amnesty International UK.

She says today’s case is about doing what’s right for those impacted by the Troubles: