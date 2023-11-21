Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Motorcycle stolen from shed at start of month in Derrybeg

A motorcycle has been stolen from a shed that had been left unlocked in Lunniagh, Derrybeg.

Gardaí say the incident occurred between November 2nd and November 16th and has only been reported to Gardaí.

Entry was gained to the shed to the rear of a house in that area and a read and white Honda 90 motorcycle was stolen from it.

The registration number of it is ‘L547OMH’.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have information in relation to the current whereabouts of the motorcycle or in relation to the burglary to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.

The Garda Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.

Advertisement

