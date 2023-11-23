Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council hopes to provide 1,268 houses between 2002 and 2026

A special meeting of Donegal County Council has been told that the council is on track to deliver 1,268 housing units in the period from 2022 to 2026.

That’s ahead of the target of 879.

In terms of in house developments, yesterday’s special meeting heard that there are 11 schemes either complete or under construction, involving a total of 169 units.

They include developments in Dunfanaghy, Loughanure. Annagry, Donegal Town, Buncrana, Lifford, Letterkenny and Bundoran.

A further 145 units will be provided in projects which are at design and tender stage in Letterkenny, Buncrana, Dungloe, Raphoe, Kilcar, Glenties and Creeslough,

Meanwhile,  125 units are at planning stage in Tamney, Stranorlar, St Johnston, Lifford Common and Killybegs.

Turnkey acquisitions, in which the council buys houses or whole estates built by a private developer are expected to bring in 307 units, with the possibility of more.

The meeting was told other acquisition methods are being pursued to bring the authority to the figure outlined, with members saying the current housing crisis demands the provision of as much social housing as possible.

Highland Radio
Highland Radio
