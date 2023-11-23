Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Diallo signs two-year deal with Derry City

 

Derry City have announced that midfielder Sadou Diallo has signed a new contract with the club and will remain at Brandywell until 2025.

Sadou joined the club in July 2022 from Forest Green Rovers and has become an important part of the club’s plans.

The 24 year old played a big part in the squad that secured European qualification in the 2022 and 2023 season.

With goals against Torshavn and KuPS in the Europa Conference League, his goal-scoring prowess was crucial to the European campaign this season.

Boss Ruaidhri Higgins commented on the news today saying, “We are delighted that Sadou has decided to extend his stay at the club.”

“He has really grown and matured as a player in the last 18 months during his time with us. At 24 years-old there is lots of room for him to develop further as part of the set

“He is very highly respected by his team mates at the club and during our discussions it was clear the he is really excited to get going again for next year”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pearsneut
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty clashes with Tanaiste over neutrality claims

23 November 2023
lotto
News, Top Stories

Lifford in top ten luckiest town for lottery wins

23 November 2023
anne rabbite HR
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Rabbitte reveals new CDNT measures for Donegal

23 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

pearsneut
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty clashes with Tanaiste over neutrality claims

23 November 2023
lotto
News, Top Stories

Lifford in top ten luckiest town for lottery wins

23 November 2023
anne rabbite HR
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Rabbitte reveals new CDNT measures for Donegal

23 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 November 2023
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Toberoneill and surrounding areas

23 November 2023
david kelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local Gardaí take on Movember

23 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube