Diallo signs two-year deal with Derry City

The 24 year old played a big part in the squad that secured European qualification in the 2022 and 2023 season.

With goals against Torshavn and KuPS in the Europa Conference League, his goal-scoring prowess was crucial to the European campaign this season.

Boss Ruaidhri Higgins commented on the news today saying, “We are delighted that Sadou has decided to extend his stay at the club.”

“He has really grown and matured as a player in the last 18 months during his time with us. At 24 years-old there is lots of room for him to develop further as part of the set

“He is very highly respected by his team mates at the club and during our discussions it was clear the he is really excited to get going again for next year”