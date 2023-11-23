Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lifford in top ten luckiest town for lottery wins

Greg and Katie are the luckiest names when it comes to lottery wins.

Lifford, Skerries, and Enniskerry are among the luckiest places.

Lottoland research also found people born on the 8th of July are the most fortunate in Ireland.

Doherty clashes with Tanaiste over neutrality claims

23 November 2023
Lifford in top ten luckiest town for lottery wins

23 November 2023
Minister Rabbitte reveals new CDNT measures for Donegal

23 November 2023
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 November 2023
