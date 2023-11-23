Lifford in top ten luckiest town for lottery wins

Greg and Katie are the luckiest names when it comes to lottery wins.
Lifford, Skerries, and Enniskerry are among the luckiest places.
Lottoland research also found people born on the 8th of July are the most fortunate in Ireland.
Greg and Katie are the luckiest names when it comes to lottery wins.
Lifford, Skerries, and Enniskerry are among the luckiest places.
Lottoland research also found people born on the 8th of July are the most fortunate in Ireland.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland