Tanaiste tells Dail government will be legally represented at Rooney murder suspects’ trial

The Tanaiste and Defence Minister has told the Dail that he met this week with the mother of Private Seán Rooney, after a man charged with his death in South Lebanon last year was released on bail. Michael Martin said he became aware of the release through media reports while he was in the Middle East on November 15th.

The man is one of five suspected of involvement in the ambush which killed the Newtowncunningham based soldier and injured a colleague on December 14th, 2022.

He was handed over to authorities by Hezbollah in December last year.

Responding to Dail questions from Deputy Ruarai O’Murchu, Michael Martin told the Dail the trial is due to resume on December 15th, and the Irish government will be represented……..

 

You can hear the full exchange between Mr Martin and Deputy O’Murchu here –

