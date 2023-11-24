179 homeless in the North West, 29 of them children

A record 13,179 people are registered as homeless in the state, 179 of them in the North West.

Department of Housing figures show it also includes a record number of children growing up in hotels and B&Bs.

The North West saw 130 adults in emergency accommodation in the last week of October, 56 of them in Donegal.

In addition, there were 13 families homeless in the North West region, with 20 adults and 29 children.

Never before has the Department of Housing reported more than 13,000 people living in emergency accommodation.

The total for October is 15 percent higher than the figure a year ago.

3,991 children are growing up in B&Bs and hotels – with homeless charity Focus Ireland describing it as a “disgrace”.

In Dublin – the issue is most acute – where there are 9,713 people registered as homeless – including more than 3,000 children.

The figure from the Department of Housing doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, asylum seekers or refugees, or the so-called hidden homeless.