Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

179 homeless in the North West, 29 of them children

A record 13,179 people are registered as homeless in the state, 179 of them in the North West.

Department of Housing figures show it also includes a record number of children growing up in hotels and B&Bs.

The North West saw 130 adults in emergency accommodation in the last week of October, 56 of them in Donegal.

In addition, there were 13 families homeless in the North West region, with 20 adults and 29 children.

Never before has the Department of Housing reported more than 13,000 people living in emergency accommodation.

The total for October is 15 percent higher than the figure a year ago.

3,991 children are growing up in B&Bs and hotels – with homeless charity Focus Ireland describing it as a “disgrace”.

In Dublin – the issue is most acute – where there are 9,713 people registered as homeless – including more than 3,000 children.

The figure from the Department of Housing doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, asylum seekers or refugees, or the so-called hidden homeless.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HomelessOct 1
Top Stories, News

179 homeless in the North West, 29 of them children

24 November 2023
sod turning min don
News, Audio, Top Stories

First sod turned at new Letterkenny Community Hospital site

24 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 November 2023
gp image
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frank and open conversation between Health Minister and GPs

24 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

HomelessOct 1
Top Stories, News

179 homeless in the North West, 29 of them children

24 November 2023
sod turning min don
News, Audio, Top Stories

First sod turned at new Letterkenny Community Hospital site

24 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 November 2023
gp image
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frank and open conversation between Health Minister and GPs

24 November 2023
price increase home mortgage
News, Audio, Top Stories

People are falling between a financial housing gap – Cllr Doherty

24 November 2023
greg and mindon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Donnelley to challenge ‘relentless negativity’ surrounding Donegal healthcare discussions

24 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube