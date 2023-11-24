Health Minister to visit LUH for key meetings with GPs and consultants

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is in Letterkenny together for a number of engagements and meetings.

This morning, he’ll turn the first sod at the site of the new Letterkenny Community Hospital on KIlmacrennan Road, and later he’ll have a series of meetings at Letterkenny University Hospital. As well as meeting hospital management and senior Saolta personnel, Minister Donnelly will also meet with GPs and consultants.

Last month, both groups wrote to MInister Donnelly outlining grave concerns for the safety and wellbeing of their patients, particularly in the Emergency Department.

Minister Donnelly is also due to come to the Highland Radio studios for an interview on the Nine til Noon Show.