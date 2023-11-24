Minister Donnelley to challenge ‘relentless negativity’ surrounding Donegal healthcare discussions

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelley is visiting Letterkenny today.

This morning, Minister Donnelley turned the first sod at the site of the new Letterkenny Community Hospital on Kilmacrennan Road, and met with GPs and Consultants who wrote to him, outlining concerns for the safety and wellbeing of their patients, particularly in the Emergency Department.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Nine ’til Noon Show, Minister Donnelley said he is here to challenge the ‘relentless negativity’ surrounding healthcare discussions in Donegal:

Minister Donnelley gave a press conference after turning the first sod.

Highland Radio News reporter Donal Kavanagh was in attendance: