Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Minister Donnelley to challenge ‘relentless negativity’ surrounding Donegal healthcare discussions

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelley is visiting Letterkenny today.

This morning, Minister Donnelley turned the first sod at the site of the new Letterkenny Community Hospital on Kilmacrennan Road, and met with GPs and Consultants who wrote to him, outlining concerns for the safety and wellbeing of their patients, particularly in the Emergency Department.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Nine ’til Noon Show, Minister Donnelley said he is here to challenge the ‘relentless negativity’ surrounding healthcare discussions in Donegal:

Minister Donnelley gave a press conference after turning the first sod.

Highland Radio News reporter Donal Kavanagh was in attendance:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gp image
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frank and open conversation between Health Minister and GPs

24 November 2023
price increase home mortgage
News, Audio, Top Stories

People are falling between a financial housing gap – Cllr Doherty

24 November 2023
greg and mindon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Donnelley to challenge ‘relentless negativity’ surrounding Donegal healthcare discussions

24 November 2023
christmas lights
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected as festive season launches in Derry and Strabane this weekend

24 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

gp image
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frank and open conversation between Health Minister and GPs

24 November 2023
price increase home mortgage
News, Audio, Top Stories

People are falling between a financial housing gap – Cllr Doherty

24 November 2023
greg and mindon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Donnelley to challenge ‘relentless negativity’ surrounding Donegal healthcare discussions

24 November 2023
christmas lights
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected as festive season launches in Derry and Strabane this weekend

24 November 2023
Traffic Lights
News, Audio, Top Stories

Road closure lifted early in Straid

24 November 2023
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Top Stories

Enquiries being made into six suspected illegal taxis

24 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube