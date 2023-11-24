Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Traffic delays expected as festive season launches in Derry and Strabane this weekend

The festive season is set to get under way in Derry and Strabane this evening and tomorrow.

The annual Christmas lights switch-on and parade takes place in Derry this evening and drivers are warned of traffic delays.

Assembly for the parade is at 6pm at Bishop Street car park, with is due to start at half past six.

Participants will make their way towards Victoria Market car park via The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Linenhall Street, Newmarket Street, Orchard Street and Foyle Street.

Meanwhile the the Christmas lights switch-on and parade takes place in Strabane tomorrow evening at 5pm.

The parade will be led from Dock Street, Railway Road, John Wesley Street, Main Street, Market Street and Castle Place, Castle Street, before coming out on to Abercorn Square and finishing on Railway Street for the Christmas lights switch-on.

There will be some delays to traffic for the duration of both parades, which are estimated to last one hour.

Additional time should be considered for journeys and those not wishing to attend the events may consider an alternative route.

