Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Counter motion passed on Gaza after lengthy council debate

Donegal County Council has passed a motion condemning the violence in Gaza, as well as calling for a permanent ceasefire and the commencement of peace talks.  However, the motion as passed calls on the Irish government not to expel the Israeli ambassador.

Earlier, the meeting adjourned for a lengthy period after Cllr Gary Doherty proposed a motion condemning the ongoing violence in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and seeking the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador to Ireland.

However, Cllr Nicholas Crossan questioned whether this is the right time for such a motion, given that there is currently a ceasefire and hostage exchange. He said he condemns all violence, but fears that a motion seeking the ambassador’s expulsion could be detrimental to the council.

He also questioned the point of such a move, pointing out that a similar motion has already been discussed and defeated in the Dail.

A number of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael members asked what the consequences would be if Ireland cut off its only diplomatic link with Israel, while Sinn Fein members supported the motion.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan asked if a compromise wording could be agreed, pointing out that all members agreed with the substance of the motion, but the call for the ambassador’s expulsion was the sticking point.

Agreeing, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh expressed fear that a recorded vote would create the impression that some members are pro-Israeli and others are pro-Palestinian.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle asked Cllr Crossan to draft a counter motion and present it to the members.

After a series of adjournments, a counter motion was proposed by Cllr Nicholas Crossan which unreservedly condemns violence in Gaza, calls for a permanent ceasefire and the commencement of peace talks, and calling on the Irish government not to expel the ambassador.

Cllr Crossan’s counter motion was passed by 22 votes to 11, and the original motion fell.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

school back to school education (2)
News, Top Stories

Children evacuated from Milford National School following discovery of wires during construction works

27 November 2023
christmas lights
News, Top Stories

PSNI launch annual Christmas operation for public safety

27 November 2023
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Counter motion passed on Gaza after lengthy council debate

27 November 2023
male abuse domestic violence victim
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland one of first countries to introduce new domestic violence measure

27 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

school back to school education (2)
News, Top Stories

Children evacuated from Milford National School following discovery of wires during construction works

27 November 2023
christmas lights
News, Top Stories

PSNI launch annual Christmas operation for public safety

27 November 2023
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Counter motion passed on Gaza after lengthy council debate

27 November 2023
male abuse domestic violence victim
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland one of first countries to introduce new domestic violence measure

27 November 2023
Police 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

New laws fill the blanks in sexual offences legislation in the North

27 November 2023
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long-term carer pension applications open today

27 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube