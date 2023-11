A GP that met with Health Minister Stephen Donnelley denies claims of scaremongering, but says these were genuine patient concerns.

Dr. Raghvan Paratian says he now feels that he has advocated for his patients in the most important way.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show Dr. Paratian said says it was essential for Minister Donnelley to see first hand the problems faced by Letterkenny University Hospital: