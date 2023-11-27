Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gritters out on Donegal roads tonight

Donegal roads will be gritted tonight from 7pm.

The County Council has reminded the public to assume that no road is ice free.

For the full list of Donegal routes to be gritted, please see below:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town

