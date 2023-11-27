Kevin McHugh confirmed on Harps coaching team

Kevin McHugh has joined the Finn Harps First Team coaching staff as an Assistant Coach and Head of Development.

A club legend, the Killea man made over 250 appearances for Finn Harps across two stints. After retiring in 2016, McHugh took over as Head Coach of the club’s MU15s and later was appointed as Director of the Finn Harps Academy.

McHugh was part of the backroom team for the final five games of the 2023 campaign and now joins Darren Murphy and Eamon Curry in the dugout for 2024.

McHugh told FinnHarps.ie: “Firstly I am delighted to be on board at First team level, everyone knows how much this club means to me and how much I want it to succeed.

Darren met me a number of weeks ago to discuss coming in and he totally understands that I want to continue my role within the Academy and drive that project forward also. I have a good working relationship with Darren already and look forward to helping him and Eamon prepare for 2024.

We are well aware of the task at hand and how much the First Division has come in the past few years, but we will do everything in our power to maximise the potential within this group and see where that takes us”.

Harps boss Darren Murphy added; “I’m absolutely delighted that Kevin has agreed to join the First team staff as an assistant coach and also as head of development which obviously ties in with his position at the club’s academy. He still has a huge role to play at the Academy but for us to have that progression and familiarity for the players coming through the underage setup into the Senior ranks is fantastic for everyone associated with the football club.”