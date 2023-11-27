Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

On Monday’s show, and after a look the papers, we dedicate the hour to reaction from GPs and Consultants to their meeting with the Health Minister on Friday:

After comments, The Daily Mail’s John Lee comments on going speculation to Charlie McConologue TD may be about to take up an EU Commissioners role and Jason Quigley reflects on Katie Taylor’s epic win at the 3 Arena at the weekend:

Ireland’s strongest man Sean Gillen chats to Greg, Brendan Devenney previews the DL Debate, we hear of a new documentary on Donegal Airport and we chat the Enniskillen Pub behind a viral Christmas advert:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

wolfetones
Top Stories, Entertainment

Wolfetones to celebrate 60 years in Letterkenny

27 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 November 2023
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of living supports to be paid today

27 November 2023
Tpringle Carbon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Facial recognition technology is not the way forward – Pringle

27 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

wolfetones
Top Stories, Entertainment

Wolfetones to celebrate 60 years in Letterkenny

27 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 November 2023
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of living supports to be paid today

27 November 2023
Tpringle Carbon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Facial recognition technology is not the way forward – Pringle

27 November 2023
Photo: James Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Speculation Minister McConalogue to move to European Commission

27 November 2023
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water outage in Ballyshannon and Bundoran

27 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube