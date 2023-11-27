Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI launch annual Christmas operation for public safety

The PSNI has launched its annual Christmas operation which aims to keep people safe in the run-up to Christmas.

As part of Operation Season’s Greetings, there will be increased patrols in key areas across Northern Ireland in an effort to prevent crime and reassure both shoppers and business owners.

In particular, officers will be focusing on key shopping areas, night-life spots and major car parks as part of this increased visibility.

A range of crime prevention and safety advice can be found on the website at psni.police.uk/Christmas.

Photo: James Connolly
christmas lights
County House Lifford
