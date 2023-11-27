Wolfetones to celebrate 60 years in Letterkenny



A diamond anniversary is very rare, even rarer still in the world of entertainment. So when an artist achieves such a remarkable milestone, it is worthy of the greatest of celebrations!

After setting record attendance numbers at Electric Picnic in September, and recently selling out 2 nights at Dublin’s 3Arena and 1 night at Galway Summer Sessions, join The Wolfe Tones with very special guests at Letterkenny Summer Sessions by arrangement with Promoter MCD on Saturday 17th August 2024, Live At The Big Top. This not to be missed concert is a North West farewell of this most legendary Irish group as they celebrate their 60th Anniversary and retire in October 2024.

Tickets €47.90 +b.fee on sale Friday 1st December at 10AM from Tickets.ie. Follow Summer Sessions on all social media platforms for more info.

From humble beginnings in Dublin, to the hallowed halls of Carnegie Hall, New York and the Paris Olympia, The Wolfe Tones have enthralled generations of Irish music fans around the globe in their own unique style. Iconic, legendary, often overused superlatives, however they are never more appropriate than when referencing The Wolfe Tones. In a career spanning from 1964 to 2024, the group reached the summit and that’s where they have remained ever since. They are cherished by the Irish across the world, their music is heard wherever our diaspora gathers, and this will be a homecoming event for many people who will undoubtedly travel from across the world to say they were present at The Wolfe Tones 60th Anniversary Concert.

Hear the songs and ballads that helped to create legends in their own lifetimes, from Celtic Symphony to Grace, Let The People Sing to The Streets of New York, hit after hit, the legendary Wolfe Tones will captivate their largest ever Dublin audience in a night to remember.

Joined by special guests to celebrate this amazing achievement, The Wolfe Tones guarantee a unique and once-off experience as they celebrate 60 legendary years. Letterkenny Summer Sessions is a brand new series of concerts in a Big Top Marquee at Kiltoy, Letterkenny during August 2024 with an audience capacity of up to 4,500. The Summer Sessions will see Irish and International artists take to the stage with a variety for different genres and audiences.