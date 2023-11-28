Action needed to tackle housing crisis in Donegal – Cllr Gerry McMonagle

Donegal County Council is being urged to work with the Department of Housing to urgently roll out affordable housing and cost rental projects across the county.

The call has come from Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who says the extent of the housing crisis in Donegal is such that action is needed.

At a recent Housing Policy Committee meeting, officials said they would be carrying out a comprehensive survey in the new year to determine the need for Donegal’s inclusion in the government’s Affordable Housing Scheme.

Cllr McMonagle says survey’s aren’t needed…………