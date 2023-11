Barry Cowen is to run for the European Parliament.

He has issued a statement confirming he’ll be putting his name forward for selection as a candidate.

He says now is the right time for him to try to deliver for his Midlands-North-West constituency at a European level.

If elected, the Laois-Offaly TD would bring an end to five decades of Cowens’ representing their local area in the Dáil.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath thinks he’s a strong name to put forward for Europe: