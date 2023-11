The final working light has broken at the main pier in Burtonport – leaving the fishing community working in the dark.

Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says once again the fishing community has been neglected.

Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbuig has requested a generator be put in place in the interim, however that is yet to implemented.

He added that its a hardworking profession and it’s simply unacceptable for there to be total darkness at the pier: