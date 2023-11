A mobile phone and a number of packets of cigarettes were stolen from a home in Letterkenny.

The incident happened Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny 3pm on Saturday last and half past six the following day.

A window to was smashed at the back of the house and entry was gained.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area between the those times to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny.