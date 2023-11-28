Justice Minister under pressure following riots last week

The Justice Minister has been under pressure following last week’s violent scenes in Dublin

It’s understood she has now asked the Policing Authority to review how much of force gardaí can use when dealing with serious public order incidents.

It will be asked to look at how frontline gardaí can be further supported with access to the likes of the dog unit, stronger vehicles and non lethal equipment.

It’s understood Helen McEntee also wants the review to look at the role of social media and the changing environment post Covid.

Minister McEntee will also provide an update to Ministers on the policing response to last Thursday’s riots.