Karl Lacy to remain with Kilcoo

Karl Lacey is staying with Kilcoo for the 2024 season.

The Down club confirmed Lacy would remain in the managers role this morning and will continue with the same backroom team that includes his brother in law Barry Dunnion.

In his first year in charge, The Donegal Town native led Kilcoo to an 11th Down title in 12 years. Their hopes of an Ulster title were dashed at the quarter final stage when they lost to Scotstown of Monaghan.

