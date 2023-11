A 45-year-old man has been charged to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court today, in relation to an incident that occurred in Strabane.

He has been charged with the offence of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The assault reported to have occurred in Strabane at around 5.50pm on Sunday evening, last in the St. Colmans Drive area of the town.

The charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.