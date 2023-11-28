Murphy, McGee, McGrath & McGlynn to line out in charity match

A charity GAA football match will take place this Saturday 2nd December with a Circet selection playing a Donegal selection at the O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny (throw in 2pm).

The Donegal side which will be managed by Anthony Molloy and Neil Gallagher, will be made up of a number of 2012 All Ireland winners like Michael Murphy, Eamon McGee, Paddy McGrath and Frank McGlynn plus Tik Tok star Eric Roberts and Boxer Jason Quigley.

Ladies players Aoife McColgan, Emer Gallagher and Shauna McFadden will also be taking to the field as will Naomh Conaill’s Ethan O’Donnell and Anthony Thompson, Glenswilly’s Ruairi Crawford and Na Rossa’s Aidan McHugh, just to name a few.

All proceeds in aid of Donegal Hospice and Little Angels school.

The €10 entrance fee will also gain an entry into a draw with loads of prizes to be won.

Click on the link to purchase your big match ticket.

https://embed.futureticketing.ie/c/donegal-gaa/