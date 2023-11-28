Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Self-Advocacy Learning Event to take place in Donegal today

A Self-Advocacy Learning Event will be held today in Jackson’s Hotel Ballybofey.

The event takes place from 10.30am to 3.30pm today and is hosted by the HSE Disability Services for Community Health Care.

This is the second learning event to be hosted by the group, as the first took place last December.

Attendees at the event will include Self Advocates, persons accessing disability services, key workers, staff and senior managers.

Edel Quinn is the Head of Service for Disability.

She says that presentations will focus on strengthening voices which is an alternative communication system that allows people to influence how they live their lives:

Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister under pressure following riots last week

28 November 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Action needed to tackle housing crisis in Donegal – Cllr Gerry McMonagle

28 November 2023
Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

Self-Advocacy Learning Event to take place in Donegal today

28 November 2023
DCC Climate
News, Top Stories

Works approved for number of public projects in Donegal

28 November 2023
Advertisement

