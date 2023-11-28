Self-Advocacy Learning Event to take place in Donegal today

A Self-Advocacy Learning Event will be held today in Jackson’s Hotel Ballybofey.

The event takes place from 10.30am to 3.30pm today and is hosted by the HSE Disability Services for Community Health Care.

This is the second learning event to be hosted by the group, as the first took place last December.

Attendees at the event will include Self Advocates, persons accessing disability services, key workers, staff and senior managers.

Edel Quinn is the Head of Service for Disability.

She says that presentations will focus on strengthening voices which is an alternative communication system that allows people to influence how they live their lives: