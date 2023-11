An investigation is ongoing following an act of criminal damage on a van parked outside a home in Monfad, Newtowncunningham around 3am on Tuesday last.

A resident was woken by their dogs barking and then heard footsteps outside followed by a bang.

They then discovered the front tyre of their van had been slashed.

Nothing was stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have travelled in that area around that time to make contact with any relevant information or dashcam footage.