Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Works approved for number of public projects in Donegal

 

 

Donegal County Council has approved works on a number of public projects, including a cycleway which has been described as the first of its kind in the country.

The projects are in South Donegal, Letterkenny, Milford and Fanad.

At the plenary meeting of council in Lifford today, members approved work on six projects in Donegal. One of them, a shared pedestrian and cyclepath linking Ballyshannon and Bundoran was described by Cllr Barry Sweeney as the first cycleway linking two towns under an active travel scheme.

The construction of 10 two story social housing units at Mulroy View, Tamney was also given the go ahead. It will consist of a mix of one bedroom apartment units, and two, three, and four bedroom housing units.

Members also approved works on the Letterkenny Cultural Corridor, linking An Grianan Theatre, the Regional Cultural Centre, and the Donegal County Museum as part of the LK Connect programme.

The green light was also given to improved pedestrian facilities on Killybegs Road, Donegal Town and Coopers Road off the Market Square in Milford, as well as public artworks at Magheracar outside Bundoran.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister under pressure following riots last week

28 November 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Action needed to tackle housing crisis in Donegal – Cllr Gerry McMonagle

28 November 2023
Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

Self-Advocacy Learning Event to take place in Donegal today

28 November 2023
DCC Climate
News, Top Stories

Works approved for number of public projects in Donegal

28 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister under pressure following riots last week

28 November 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Action needed to tackle housing crisis in Donegal – Cllr Gerry McMonagle

28 November 2023
Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

Self-Advocacy Learning Event to take place in Donegal today

28 November 2023
DCC Climate
News, Top Stories

Works approved for number of public projects in Donegal

28 November 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters out on Donegal roads tonight

27 November 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback, Audio

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday November 27th

27 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube