Works approved for number of public projects in Donegal

Donegal County Council has approved works on a number of public projects, including a cycleway which has been described as the first of its kind in the country.

The projects are in South Donegal, Letterkenny, Milford and Fanad.

At the plenary meeting of council in Lifford today, members approved work on six projects in Donegal. One of them, a shared pedestrian and cyclepath linking Ballyshannon and Bundoran was described by Cllr Barry Sweeney as the first cycleway linking two towns under an active travel scheme.

The construction of 10 two story social housing units at Mulroy View, Tamney was also given the go ahead. It will consist of a mix of one bedroom apartment units, and two, three, and four bedroom housing units.

Members also approved works on the Letterkenny Cultural Corridor, linking An Grianan Theatre, the Regional Cultural Centre, and the Donegal County Museum as part of the LK Connect programme.

The green light was also given to improved pedestrian facilities on Killybegs Road, Donegal Town and Coopers Road off the Market Square in Milford, as well as public artworks at Magheracar outside Bundoran.