St. Naul’s clubman, Cieran Kelly, won’t be putting his name forward for the role of Donegal GAA Chairperson at next month’s County Convention.

Mary Coughlan and Sean Dunnion are the only candidates that remain in contention for the position, with the vote taking place in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey, on December 13.

The former Donegal GAA Treasurer made the announcement today on X (formerly Twitter).