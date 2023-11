Leading Breast Surgeon at The Royal Marsden Hospital London, Mr Peter Barry, is to give a lecture in Letterkenny tomorrow evening ahead of attending the 12th Annual Breast Cancer charity Ball as the Medical Guest of Honour this Friday.

The lecture is for the public and general practioners in the Silver Tassie at 7pm entitled “A family member has breast cancer, what does this mean for me?”

The talk is free to attend and no booking is required, however there are limited places.