Gritters out in Donegal this morning

Motorists are advised that the gritter is out this morning on all of the Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes from this morning.

The council urges the public to assume no road is ice free.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal Wes

t17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town

 

 

