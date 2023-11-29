Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harkin and Varadkar discuss migration policy in the Dail

A North West TD has called on the Taoiseach to lead an open and honest discussion on migration, and Irish migration policy.

Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin raised recent incidents in Dromahair in Leitrim, where blockades were prepared by some local people after inaccurate that busloads of asylum seekers were en-route to the area on Friday night.

Deputy Harkin told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that the main cause of the tension was a lack of information and consultation.

She urged him to show leadership on the issue…………..

 

Responding, Mr Varadkar outlined migration policy in detail, detailing the different types of migration and also Ireland’s responsibilities in respect of international protection and those seeking asylum.

He acknowledged that it can be hard to manage, and stressed the need to be honest with people about the challenges facing the world at the moment…….

 

You can listen to that full exchange, including the Taoiseach’s explanation of migration policy here. It began with Cllr Harkin praising those involved in containing events in Dublin last Thursday –

Top Stories

the highlands hotel
News, Top Stories

Glenties hotel denies closure claims

29 November 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in Donegal this morning

29 November 2023
Marian Harkin March
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harkin and Varadkar discuss migration policy in the Dail

29 November 2023
An Israeli Arab carries a Palestinian flag near a flag with an image of Israeli kidnapped soldier Gilad Shalit at the Erez Crossing on the Israeli-Gaza border, December 31, 2009. UPI/Debbie Hill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Palestinian flag to fly from council buildings as DCC promises to draw up a flags policy

29 November 2023
