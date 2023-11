There’s a warning that vital news services on independent radio are under threat.

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland has briefed TD and senators on the challenges facing the sector.

The organisation wants the debate on the future of media moved away from focussing on RTÉ and its 56 million euro interim bailout.

Chair of the IBI, John Purcell says recent events highlight the need for news services, to combat disinformation and misinformation………..