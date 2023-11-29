Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Parents of Gaelsoil Cholaiste Mhuire in Dublin criticise lack of support from state

Some parents at the school affected by last week’s knife attack in Dublin have criticised the lack of support from the State.

They say it took days before any services were offered to help the children who witnessed the stabbings.

Three young children and a carer were injured in the horrific knife attack last Thursday as they left Gaelsoil Cholaiste Mhuire on Parnell Square.

Many children from junior and senior infants witnessed the stabbings while others had to stay in the school as emergency services helped the injured.

A number of parents have contacted the Irish Times to express their disappointment at the lack of support services from the State in the immediate days afterwards.

One noted how they had to do DIY psychology over the weekend with their child while another said the school principal and teachers worked tirelessly to try and help.

The parents were critical that only three state psychologists came to the school on Monday to deal with up to 200 people.

Advertisement

