Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon!

After a look at the front pages, we hear from Dr Cliona Saidlear on concerning new statistics from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. We are joined by Teachers and pupils from the Finn Valley College after a film they made beat off 4000 others to feature as a music video for Ed Sheeran. Later, Michael McNamara TD relates his concerns over Ireland’s neutrality:

In this hour we hear about a Labour Bill that would provide up to 20 days paid leave for early pregnancy loss and up to 10 days for fertility treatments, listener Charlie is concerned about the flying of foreign flags and Lorna McLaughlin from the Henry Girls and Fadl Mustapha are in studio to discuss a special concert this Friday:

Gerard thinks Amhrán na bhFiann should be played for rugby internationals, Alone appeal for people to think on older people this winter, Chris is in with the business news and we look at new figures on migration and immigration in Ireland: