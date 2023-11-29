Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the front pages, we hear from Dr Cliona Saidlear on concerning new statistics from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. We are joined by Teachers and pupils from the Finn Valley College after a film they made beat off 4000 others to feature as a music video for Ed Sheeran. Later, Michael McNamara TD relates his concerns over Ireland’s neutrality: 

In this hour we hear about a Labour Bill that would provide up to 20 days paid leave for early pregnancy loss and up to 10 days for fertility treatments, listener Charlie is concerned about the flying of foreign flags and Lorna McLaughlin from the Henry Girls and Fadl Mustapha are in studio to discuss a special concert this Friday:

Gerard thinks Amhrán na bhFiann should be played for rugby internationals, Alone appeal for people to think on older people this winter, Chris is in with the business news and we look at new figures on migration and immigration in Ireland:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show

29 November 2023
cold ice snow weather
News, Top Stories

Yellow ice warning for Donegal tomorrow

29 November 2023
curlew
News, Audio, Top Stories

Curlew fledglings on line the rise

29 November 2023
fadl
News, Audio, Top Stories

Palestinian man living in Donegal favour peaceful resistance

29 November 2023
