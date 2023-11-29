Richard Kerr awarded championship title

Donegal’s Richard Kerr will be the Pirelli National Superstock Champion for 2023.

The Kilmacrennan rider had finished runner up behind Dan Linfoot in the championship but following an investigation into the final two rounds at Brands Hatch, a MCRCB Tribunal have disqualified Linfoot due to a breach of class technical regulations on his Honda bike.

It means Kerr has now been elevated to the top of the championship standings, 22 points ahead of Linfoot.

Kerr who rode superbly through the year on his AMD Honda has hopes of stepping up to Superbikes in 2024.