Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Richard Kerr awarded championship title

Donegal’s Richard Kerr will be the Pirelli National Superstock Champion for 2023.

The Kilmacrennan rider had finished runner up behind Dan Linfoot in the championship but following an investigation into the final two rounds at Brands Hatch, a MCRCB Tribunal have disqualified Linfoot due to a breach of class technical regulations on his Honda bike.

It means Kerr has now been elevated to the top of the championship standings, 22 points ahead of Linfoot.

Kerr who rode superbly through the year on his AMD Honda has hopes of stepping up to Superbikes in 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for North Donegal

29 November 2023
breast cancer
News, Top Stories

Free lecture on breast cancer support for families in Letterkenny

29 November 2023
schoolbag back to school
News, Top Stories

Parents of Gaelsoil Cholaiste Mhuire in Dublin criticise lack of support from state

29 November 2023
the highlands hotel
News, Top Stories

Glenties hotel denies closure claims

29 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for North Donegal

29 November 2023
breast cancer
News, Top Stories

Free lecture on breast cancer support for families in Letterkenny

29 November 2023
schoolbag back to school
News, Top Stories

Parents of Gaelsoil Cholaiste Mhuire in Dublin criticise lack of support from state

29 November 2023
the highlands hotel
News, Top Stories

Glenties hotel denies closure claims

29 November 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in Donegal this morning

29 November 2023
Marian Harkin March
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harkin and Varadkar discuss migration policy in the Dail

29 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube