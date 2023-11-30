Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

438 Donegal births in Q2 of 2023

There were 438 births in Donegal in the second quarter on this year 53% were male and 47% were female.

The average age of the mother at the time of the birth was 30.8 years old.

1% of mothers were under the age of 20, 9% were aged 20-24 and 16% were 25-29.

While 38% we aged 30-34, 27% were aged 35-39 and 8% were over 40 years old.

315 people died in the same time period.

33% were cancer related deaths, 25% passed away from a disease of the circulatory system and 8% were that of the respiratory system.

2% were the result of external injury or poisoning and the remaining 31% were due to other reasons.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

michael martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Martin clash in Dail as RTB reports record rent increases

30 November 2023
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

438 Donegal births in Q2 of 2023

30 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 November 2023
falcarragh racist protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man in Falcarragh intimidates Ukrainian refugees

30 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

michael martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Martin clash in Dail as RTB reports record rent increases

30 November 2023
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

438 Donegal births in Q2 of 2023

30 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 November 2023
falcarragh racist protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man in Falcarragh intimidates Ukrainian refugees

30 November 2023
items seized
News, Audio, Top Stories

Machete seized in Derry

30 November 2023
horse pony equine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Greyhound Action Ireland calls for TDs to be open and honest

30 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube