Council urged to move quickly to start safety works at Ballylast school

Donegal County Council is being urged to act now to address safety concerns outside St Columba’s National School at Ballylast, Lifford.

There’s been a speeding issue outside the school for some time, with several debates in the Donegal council chamber and also at local municipal district meetings.

However, Cllr Gary Doherty told an MD meeting this week that works to facilitate the Lifford Castlefinn greenway are taking place outside the school at the moment, and we are now potentially in a now or never situation………