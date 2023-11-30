Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Crawford confident of progress on new Lifford Community Hospital

A Lifford councillor says he’s been given assurances that the building of a new Community Hospital on a green field site at Lifford Common remains a priority, and he is hopeful of progress next year.

Cllr Gerry Crawford says he had discussions with a number of senior HSE officials at the turning of the sod for the new Community Hospital in Letterkenny on Friday last, and he’s encouraged by the responses he received.

Cllr Crawford says with the council about to commence works to provide roads and services at the Lifford Common site, things are moving in the right direction……

