Doherty and Martin clash in Dail as RTB reports record rent increases

Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty clashed in the Dail with Tanaiste Michael Martin today on foot of a new report from the Residential Tenancies Board.

It shows increases in rent of up to 11% for new tenants, with Deputy Doherty describing the figures as ‘shocking’.

Saying that existing tenants are also facing unsustainable increases, he said despite government assurances that a corner has been turned, it’s clear that the ‘Housing for All’ policy is failing…………

Responding, Tanaiste Michael Martin said current government policy is the only way to address the issues in a comprehensive way.

To cries of ‘delusional’ from Deputy Doherty and his colleagues, he said Sinn Fein’s policy of limiting rents and banning increases would reduce the supply of houses for rent, and make the situation worse………………..

You can hear the full exchange between Deputy Doherty and the Tamaiste here –