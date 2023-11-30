Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Doherty and Martin clash in Dail as RTB reports record rent increases

Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty clashed in the Dail with Tanaiste Michael Martin today on foot of a new report from the Residential Tenancies Board.

It shows increases in rent of up to 11% for new tenants, with Deputy Doherty describing the figures as ‘shocking’.

Saying that existing tenants are also facing unsustainable increases, he said despite government assurances that a corner has been turned, it’s clear that the ‘Housing for All’ policy is failing…………

Responding, Tanaiste Michael Martin said current government policy is the only way to address the issues in a comprehensive way.

To cries of ‘delusional’ from Deputy Doherty and his colleagues, he said Sinn Fein’s policy of limiting rents and banning increases would reduce the supply of houses for rent, and make the situation worse………………..

 

You can hear the full exchange between Deputy Doherty and the Tamaiste here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

michael martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Martin clash in Dail as RTB reports record rent increases

30 November 2023
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

438 Donegal births in Q2 of 2023

30 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 November 2023
falcarragh racist protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man in Falcarragh intimidates Ukrainian refugees

30 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

michael martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Martin clash in Dail as RTB reports record rent increases

30 November 2023
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

438 Donegal births in Q2 of 2023

30 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 November 2023
falcarragh racist protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man in Falcarragh intimidates Ukrainian refugees

30 November 2023
items seized
News, Audio, Top Stories

Machete seized in Derry

30 November 2023
horse pony equine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Greyhound Action Ireland calls for TDs to be open and honest

30 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube